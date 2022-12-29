Elon Musk to Ashneer Grover, Controversial CEOs That Made the Most Noise on Internet in 2022

When it comes to business and companies, the year 2022 was definitely a chaotic one. Many big developments took place this year. From Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter to the massive layoffs. The year is about to come to an end, and here is a round up of the year:

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

In October, Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter and is now the new boss of the social media company. Soon after taking over Twitter, Musk fired Twitter top four executives that includes Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. Many new changes have also been introduced and the social media platform has been embroiled in controversies since then. The executives who were fired include Agrawal, Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett. Musk, however, might step down after he lost a latest poll on Twitter.

Ashneer Grover

Fintech unicorn BhartPe has filed a criminal suit against its former MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover and his family, seeking up to Rs 88.67 crore in damages for alleged cheating and embezzlement of funds. This came after earlier this year, Grover had a bitter exit from BharatPe following allegations of financial irregularities. The civil suit and criminal complaint came up before the Delhi High Court, which issued notices to the Grover family and asked them to respond within two weeks. The next hearing date has been set for January 9. It also issued summons to the other defendants, including Grover’s brother-in-law, his father and his brother.

Elizabeth Holmes

This American biotech entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the Theranos fraud case. As a part of the case, Holmes promised that certain self-service machines could conduct a variety of tests on just a few drops of blood. However, a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed that machines did not run as promised.

Shantanu Deshpande

The CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, started another controversy through his post on hustle culture. He received massive criticism for his previous LinkedIn post where he promoted hustle culture. “When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," Deshpande wrote.

Apologising for this, he posted an interview video of himself. In the interview, he said, “I apologize to people for whom the post may have hurt sentiments or come across without context or without nuance that I now recognize was a need."

