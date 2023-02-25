Elon Musk is making waves via Twitter once again. This time, the Tesla CEO has shared a rather shocking clip. His latest post on Twitter suggests he has opened an OnlyFans account. It appears that the falling price of the Tesla share has pushed him to the edge. The clip also features big names such as Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson. Peterson and Musk’s discussion on what kind of pictures they prefer posting on their OnlyFans accounts is unreal (quite literally).

Musk’s video has staked up over 16.8 million views since being posted online on February 24, Friday. The events seem to be unfolding on Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The host asks Musk to tell the audience a little bit about his new OnlyFans account. Musk reveals that he has had to open one up due to the price of Tesla’s shares tanking. This is where Petersen enters the conversation, asking Musk about how much he shares on his account. The rest of the clip is about the discussion that ensues in that regard.

Of course, the comments made in the video are fake. The clip is taken from a YouTube channel that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create fake videos of real people. While the dubbing is sourced from an AI, the video is a collage of old clips of each man on the podcast.

People in the comments section cannot stop chuckling at the exchange shown in the video. The replies are flooded with laughing emojis.

“This was one of the funniest things I’ve seen this week. Good on you for posting this. I’m enjoying learning from your attitude to business and life every day," tweeted one user. “Congratulations. This is a really impressive development that is focused on cash flow which I think everyone will appreciate," said another.

Several people have sarcastically mentioned that they are looking forward to hear and see more on this new development.

Yet another user posted a GIF that said, “I’m glad to see you got your priorities in order."

Regardless of how they reply, it appears that everyone seemed to have a good laugh due to Musk’s post.

