Elon Musk is known for his humour on social media, and he has a reputation for making off-the-cuff remarks that often go viral. He uses Twitter, in particular, to share memes about his companies and current events from across the globe. Most recently, the billionaire shared a hilarious meme featuring Ben Affleck about ChatGPT. The rib-tickling tweet quickly went viral. The comments section turned into a meme fest, too, as people shared their funny takes on this popular Artificial Intelligence-backed model.

Since its launch, ChatGPT, the all-encompassing language tool developed by OpenAI, has sparked widespread discussions surrounding its capabilities. People from all corners of the globe continue to share their experiences with the AI chatbot on social media. From writing theses to churning out recipes, it appears that ChatGPT is answering all sorts of requests. Elon Musk’s meme depicts its emotional state after responding to a variety of prompts. The meme reads, “ChatGPT after having to deal with humans every day." It features a picture of a tired-looking Ben Affleck smoking a cigarette to relieve his fatigue. The green colour of the picture adds to its “techy" look.

Musk’s tweet has garnered 40.5 million views and the number is still rising steadily. The tweet left users in splits, with the comments section being filled with laughing emojis.

Several users replied to the tweet with more memes. One user flipped the scenario, showing the toll using the AI-powered chatbot has taken on humans.

Humans after having to deal with ChatGPT every day pic.twitter.com/SYjjD3yNYS— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 19, 2023

Another person disagreed with the look anyone who has to deal with humans has. According to them, a day of dealing with people is bound to leave you looking and feeling like Ditto, the shapeshifting Pokemon with a peculiar expression.

No, THIS is what you look like after having to deal with humans. pic.twitter.com/aMXgWEGkfr— BronwynL (@BronwynL480188) March 20, 2023

Take a look at a few other memes people shared in the thread.

2023Humans enjoy AI randomly answering questions.2053AI enjoy humans randomly answering questions. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 19, 2023

Will the battle with AI begin?Chiitan is ready to fight the Terminator.pic.twitter.com/GwE70OVKc5— ちぃたん☆／Chiitan (@chiitan7407) March 19, 2023

ChatGPT is a large language model trained by OpenAI using a massive dataset of text. The AI rose to popularity due to its design, which allows it to understand natural language input and generate appropriate responses.

OpenAI recently launched the fourth iteration of ChatGPT, claiming that it has displayed human-level performance. Interestingly, Elon Musk was one of the first investors in ChatGPT’s creator company, OpenAI.

