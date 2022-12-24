Elon Musk's 'Embarrassing' View Count Feature For Tweets Gets Slammed With Memes

Elon Musk’s latest controversial decision comes in the form of a view count feature on Twitter and users have collectively given it a hard pass. “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," Musk wrote in a tweet. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he added. He also stated that tweets are typically viewed 100 times more than they are liked.

Twitter users did not seem to quite take to the idea of the view feature. “This “view count" thing is the dumbest feature in twitter history. hey here’s the number of people who saw your tweet and completely ignored it. does that make you feel good is that useful to you [sic]," wrote one Twitter user.

this "view count" thing is the dumbest feature in twitter history. hey here's the number of people who saw your tweet and completely ignored it. does that make you feel good is that useful to you— largest rodent (@capybaroness) December 22, 2022

this is what it feels like seeing your tweet views pic.twitter.com/nIRa3aMlmt— meat ball (@fIatearther) December 22, 2022

this is how tweet views feel like pic.twitter.com/Gr1G8PBARf— soi (@_soy_bean_) December 23, 2022

who is the ‘tweet views’ update actually helping…..quickly pic.twitter.com/Ixrkt46ola— Mike (T-Mobile Sidekick 3 Limited Edition) 💿 (@mikesmicYT) December 23, 2022

the likes on my tweet seeing the amount of views it has in comparison pic.twitter.com/rCA17o1bVP— ma¡le (@milfadyen) December 22, 2022

the view count on tweets looks so embarrassing i feel like this tweet now pic.twitter.com/NGZD1d9MZ5— léon (@jmkfine) December 22, 2022

when your tweet has 500 views and 3 likes pic.twitter.com/4EHSLvb50C— franklincense ❄️ (@leohoratio) December 23, 2022

oomf had 1k views on their tweet and only 2 likes pic.twitter.com/O7aRn6Eiwa— adi (@adifying) December 22, 2022

when i get involved in a fanwar and someone says “uve got 250 views on ur tweet but no interactions” pic.twitter.com/f1Zc8dyC71— jo? (@kwanified) December 22, 2022

Although some Twitter users have reported getting the feature, it does not appear to be available to everyone just yet. Twitter could be rolling it out in phases.

