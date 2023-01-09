Elon Musk's Private Jet Made 134 Trips in 2022 and the Shortest One Lasted Just 6 Minutes

The shortest flight made by Elon Musk’s private jet in 2022 lasted just 6 minutes. Jack Sweeney, the student who has a hot-and-cold equation with the billionaire, is at it again. In his ‘ElonJet Wrapped’ for 2022, Sweeney shared that Musk’s jet made 134 flights in total in 2022, with the shortest being 6 minutes long and the longest lasting for 12 hours and 20 minutes. It was not shared whether or not Musk was onboard during these flights.

As per Sweeney’s stats, Musk’s jet’s shortest flight was made over Long Beach. The longest one was from Mykonos, Greece to Austin, Texas. The former was made in December and the latter in July. The foreign trips included Brazil, France, Italy, Greece, Norway, Germany, United Kingdom and Qatar. The most common destinations included Los Angeles, Austin, Brownsville, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland. All of the 134 flights emitted 1,895 tons of carbon dioxide and 557,711 kg of jet fuel was used.

Celebrity CO2 emission using private jets has, of late, been a much debated issue on social media. Billionaires taking short trips on their private jets while the rest of the world reels under a climate crisis has garnered criticism worldwide.

In fact, world’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault now rents private planes when he has to use one. The LVMH group- which owns labels like Louis Vuitton- used to have their own jet, which has been sold after Twitter users started tracking CEO Arnault’s movements. This has emerged on Twitter as a way to hold billionaires and other rich folks accountable for their carbon emissions. From Elon Musk, Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift, celebrities have been lambasted on Twitter after these tracking accounts followed their extremely short- sometimes just a few minutes long- private jet trips.

On an LVMH-owned podcast, Arnault said that the group sold their plane, Gizmodo reported in October last year. “The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes," he was quoted as saying. Antoine Arnault, the second scion of the billionaire’s family, said competitors could get an edge over them if the whereabouts of the LVH jet is known by the public.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here