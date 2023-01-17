Eluru Couple Surprises Son-in-law By Serving him 379 Food Items On Makar Sankranti

Representing the food hospitality of the native people living on the banks of River Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, a couple from Eluru district headquarters prepared and served as many as 379 delicious food items to their son-in-law from Anakapalle on the eve of three-day-Sankranti festival recently.

The couple Bheema Rao and Chandraleela’s daughter married with one Muralidhar from Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh one year back. The newly married couple reached Eluru to celebrate their first Sankranti festival with Bheema Rao and Chandraleela.

Giving a big surprise to their son-in-law and their daughter, the couple served as many as 379 food items to the newly married couple personally.

The traditional Godavari food items including Burelu (sweet made of rice flour, jaggery or sugar), Payasam (Kheer), Jangri, Ariselu (sweet made of rice flour, jaggery or sugar), Nuvvula Ariselu (sweet made of Sesame seeds, rice flour and jaggery or sugar), Sweet Boondi, Nethi Mysore Pak, Nethi Soan Papidi, Butter Barfi, Dry Fruits Barfi, Dry Fruits Halwa, Dry Fruits Laddu, Amul Chocolate Laddu, Malai Puri, Bellam Sunnundalu(sweet made of jaggery), Paneer Jilebi, White Kova, Red Kova, Special Kova, Malia Kova, Pista Cowa Roll, Saada Kova Roll and delicious food items made of rice, wheat, jaggery, sugar, tamarind, Sesame seeds, curd, lemon including Bellam Paramannam, Panchadara, Nimma Pulihora, Chakkera Pongali, Dadyojanam, Nethi Semiya, Godhuma Nooka Prasadam, Kaju Katti, Paramannam, Chintapandu Pulihora, Kaaram Jeedi Pappu( Warm Spiced Cashews), white rice, biryani, fried rice, Paneer curry, Tomato Pappu(made of dal), Chinna Maida Chegodilu, Pappu Chegodilu, Nuvvula Chegodilu, Potato chips, Vaamu Janthikalu, Chakkilalu, Chinna Mixture, Pedda Mixture, Corn Flour Mixture, Vaamu Pakodi, Atukulu Mixture, Erra Kommulu, Jeedipappu Biscuits (Cashew), Vulli Rings(Onion), Karapusa Chinnadi, Gavvalu, Gavval Doppalu, Paneer Jilebi, Black Gulab Jamun, China Chinna Gulab Jamun, China Pedda Gulab Jamun, Mysore Pak, Pappunda, Pappu Chikki, Nuvvulunda, Nuvvual Chikki, Kobbarunda, Gulabi Puvvulu, Paala Kaayalu, Pedda Laddu, Special Motichoor Laddus, Basara Laddu, Badusha, Maida Kajjikaaya, Kobbari Kajjikaaya, Verusenaga Kajjikaaya, Nuvvula Kajjikaaya and daily served pickles were there in the menu of as many as 379 food items.

Bheema Rao said that as his son-in-law is from Anakapalle district, they want to surprise him with delicious food items of Godavari area. He further added that they broke the earlier record of as many as 200 food items with the 379 food items.

Chandraleela said that her son-in-law enquired about the delicious food items from Godavari area during his engagement with their daughter. She said that they have been planning to prepare the 370 food items for the past eight months and took them two weeks time to prepare them.

Son-in-law Muralidhar said that he is very fortunate to have such in-laws who surprised him with the heavy fat food served to him with love and affection.

The video of the Big Fat Sankranti Food Festival went viral on social media where the netizens appreciating the Eluru couple with comments, likes and shares.

