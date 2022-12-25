Emirates Airbus ‘Wearing’ Santa Hat With Reindeers Pulling it Off is Too ‘Christmassy’ to Be Missed

Merry Christmas! Did Santa arrive on his sleigh to illuminate your joyous festival? Are you still looking for some exciting Christmas stuff to turn this festive season into something unique and merrier? Then take a look at this Santa Airbus that was ‘pulled’ by reindeer, making it too Christmassy to be missed. The national airline of the UAE, Emirates, got into a holiday mood by transforming its passenger aircraft into Santa’s sleigh. It’s time for “Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle all the way, ‘Captain’ Claus is coming around driving on a sleigh."

Emirates shared the video of its A380 airbus ‘wearing’ a Santa hat and being lifted off the ground by reindeer. The magical sight looked like a modern sleigh that replaced a human with something technological! It was the power of visual effects put up by the Dubai-based content creator Mostafa Eldiasty that converted the plane into a Christmas creature.

“Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates,” read the caption of the Gulf airline that posted the video on Instagram. Netizens flooded the comment section with exciting reactions to the airlines’ exceptional holiday stuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

“Only Emirates! They always do it Big”, commented a user while another one replied, “A mind-blowing idea and implementation”. Another delightful user started, “woooowwww from now on my fav Christmas video ever!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Eldiasty has collaborated with Emirates. Earlier, the video creator gave out another masterpiece that showed an Emirates airplane flapping its wings and mimicking a bird before landing. The clip was even shared by the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Eldiasty revealed that the airlines hired him for something visually appealing and said, “I did the work on the video myself and it came out really well.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here