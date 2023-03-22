A heartwarming video of a woman being helped out by her in-laws to get the perfect click with her spouse has been received warmly by the netizens. The video is shared by popular Marathi Actor, Bhushan Pradhan and is close to touching one million views on Instagram Reels. The actor has tagged the family captured in the video.

In the reel, a woman is standing with her husband on the beach side, trying to pose for the perfect snapshot. Her in-laws are standing on the sand, and her father-in-law is holding a smartphone to click a picture. Soon, they realize that if the mother-in-law holds her dupatta from one side, the picture would look much better. The mother-in-law walks to the edge of the boulder, climbs on it, and holds her dupatta. The couple finally poses by holding each other’s hand and a stretched blue dupatta enriches a picturesque romantic landscape of the beach.

The video has garnered over one lakh likes till now and the people in the comments section have people appreciating the in-laws for helping her out. One social media user writes on the special display of affection, “Rare to see such behaviour." Another user writes, “All girls are on cloud nine after watching this, hope everyone who wishes to be snapped or make a reel gets good people in their life around." Third user comments, “My in-laws will do the same. They are such loving souls." Another user mentioned the beautiful couple in the reel, “They look so cute. The picture is so passionate."

The reel is a heartwarming reminder of the importance of family and the simple acts of kindness that a daughter-in-law should receive after moving in. The reel makes you grin and it is the equivalent of receiving a comforting hug.

