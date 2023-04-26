England Model Gets Boyfriend's Name Inked On Left Rib, He Ghosts Her

A 24-year-old OnlyFans model, Kayley Hazel from England, got her lover’s name inked on her left rib after a month of dating. She was enjoying the best phase of life with her boyfriend but then he suddenly stopped talking to her without giving any reason. Kayley told the Daily Star that the relationship ended even before she could enjoy the inking etched on the left rib. As stated in the portal, her boyfriend is in the rap industry.

Kayley told the Daily Star that she had met her boyfriend in London and he was a few years younger than her. Kayley was overjoyed to know that she and her boyfriend had the same personalities which are pretty rare. She remembered cooking for him and enjoying the best time of her life. She got his name inked on the left rib after chatting for a week. Kayley usually doesn’t like getting tattoos and called them ugly but was quite serious about getting this one, the Daily Star reported. Kayley had to suffer a lot of pain for this tattoo but she got it done and her boyfriend was also excited to share it on social media. But to the shock of Kayley’s life, he blocked her from everywhere. The model feels that this happened because his ex-girlfriend found out about them.

A similar incident was seen last year as well. A woman Lani Good shared some messages on TikTok about the “disgusting manner" in which her boyfriend spoke to her on Valentine’s Day. Lani stated that she felt devastated after that. She had cooked breakfast for him and even got his name inked on her private parts. She broke up with him then and got the tattoo covered up with a sketch of a butterfly. In a surprising turn of events, Lani’s ex-boyfriend got in touch with her. He asked her whether she had got the tattoo covered. Lani replied in the affirmative and her ex-partner said that she had provided him with fake love.

