England Woman Fired Over Pregnancy Receives Rs 15 Lakh in Compensation

A 34-year-old woman, who worked in a firm’s administration department, won compensation of nearly Rs 15 lakh after she was fired for “being pregnant”, according to The Telegraph. Charlotte Leitch had only recently joined Essex-based CIS services but only a couple of weeks later her employer fired her.

Charlotte Leitch said that she felt “degraded and worthless,” after she opened up about her pregnancy to her manager, who is also a mother. As per reports, Charlotte Leitch joined the company in May 2021 and had raised concerns about her contract, hence she did not sign the document. Later she met the company’s head of compliance, Nicola Calder, to discuss her concerns about her pregnancy as she had previously suffered eight miscarriages and was worried about her unborn child’s well-being.

However, instead of providing her with support or giving her reassurance, she was sacked immediately. Nicola claimed that Charlotte was not entitled to any maternity leave as she was yet to sign on the dotted lines of her new employee contract. Nicola said, “We have no obligation to keep you on”.

Charlotte wrote an email to Nicola and company director Chris Clark that read, “This has made me feel uncomfortable, created immediate financial stress additional to being made to feel that I and my baby are insignificant to the company. ‘I am extremely disheartened that I have been treated this way and the trust and support which was expected from HR, or the director was not offered”.

The company refused the allegations and instead pinned them down on her “work performance.” Their response was, “The decision to terminate your employment was made irrespective of you being pregnant and we categorically deny that we have discriminated against you.”

Charlotte was forced to leave. Reportedly, within weeks of being sacked from her work, she sadly lost her baby and also split with her partner of six years.

She sued the employer for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal. Even a judge accused Nicola of taking advantage of Charlotte’s situation. Now, she has been awarded £14,885 after being decided that she was fired for reasons connected to her pregnancy.

