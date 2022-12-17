'Entertaining and Endearing': SpiceJet Pilot's Poetic Announcement Inspires Funny Reactions

A good pilot can certainly make any journey easy. Sure, great flying skills are a must but humor is the true add-on that makes all the difference. A passenger on board a flight from Delhi to Srinagar shared the hilarious announcement that left her and her co-passengers in stitches. The rhymes in which the pilot delivers all the information is pure gold. “They started off in English, but I only began recording later. I don’t know if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining and endearing!” the user wrote.

Check out the clip here:

In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing! pic.twitter.com/s7vPE2MOeP — Eepsita (@Eepsita) December 16, 2022

Even Spicejet could not hold back from responding to the tweet. The airlines tweeted, “Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our captain.” The Twitter user let Spicejet know that she had indeed shared the details and asked them to give her best to the captain.

Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy😀https://t.co/UMdB9m2v7X— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 16, 2022

“Ultimate! It’s the captain. I remember an IndiGo pilot doing something similar a couple of months back,” another tweet read.

Ultimate!!It's the captain. I remember an Indigo pilot doing something similar couple of months back. — Mukund Bubna 📈 (@mukund_bubna) December 16, 2022

Another user wrote, “Think it’s the captain. I have heard a few very creative captains over the last few months who try to make these otherwise boring announcements interesting, across different airlines.”

Think it’s the captain. I have heard a few very creative captains over the last few months who try to make this otherwise boring announcements interesting, across different airlines— Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) December 16, 2022

Despite their greatest efforts, all is not well for pilots around the world. Airlines are adamant to push for lone pilots in the cockpit instead of two, despite several oppositions. This comes in order to have costs cut and to deal with crew shortages. There have been voices raised regarding safety concerns. Yet, according to Bloomberg, over 40 countries including Germany, the UK and New Zealand have sought the change.

To turn this idea into reality, a United Nations body that sets aviation standards has been set up. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is also working with plane makers. The collaboration is trying to determine how these single-pilot flights would operate and preparing rules to oversee them.

If passengers will react to this the same way they reacted to the endearing announcement seems less likely.

