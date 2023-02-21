Amethi: You would have heard many tales of glorifying friendships among humans that explain how it is very important to have friends in life. Well, that’s true! We need friends as much as we need our family. However, this man in UP ensured that he creates a unique bond to set a perfect example of selfless friendship. A 30-year-old man called Mohammad Arif is a friend of a bird who stays with him all the time. The stork bird has been living with Arif for almost a year. Wherever he goes, it accompanies him everywhere.

Reportedly, Arif is a resident of Mandka village of Jamo development block of UP’s Amethi district. He lives with his wife, two children, and his parents. His entire family caresses the stork like a member of their family.

Meanwhile, he befriended the stork bird in August 2022, when the injured member of the Ciconiidae family was fighting for his life. Arif came to its rescue which made the bird develop a sense of familiarity with the kind man. Cut to today, the stork has become Arif’s best friend and has been living with Arif and his family.

How Arif Gave the Stork a ‘New’ Life

Talking to News18 Local, Arif said, “I found the bird lying on the field with an injured leg. I got it treated by medical care and took it home. After feeding it, we left the bird in the open sky only to get it back again. It didn’t want to go. Since then, it has been living with us and our friendship is so deep that wherever we go, it comes with me."

He further added that they don’t restrict the bird with anything. It keeps flying in the sky the whole day and comes back to his house at the end of the day. “Our attachment with this stork is nothing less like the one with a family member. This bird is too special,” remarked Arif.

Epitome of Friendship

Interestingly, the stork not only lives with Arif but follows him everywhere like a shadow. Wherever Arif goes, it goes there with him. Such beautiful is their bond that isn’t confined to any boundaries and indicates the love and affinity that they have for each other.

