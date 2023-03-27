Blowing candles on birthdays is a norm. But what do you do when you forget to buy or run out of candles for cakes? Instead of running to a nearby store, we suggest you take cues from the hilarious viral video that has caught the internet’s attention. A group of friends relied on technology to complete her birthday celebrations. No, they did not buy or borrow candles, instead, they opted for something quite out-of-the-box. They made their friend blow out “digital candles,” which were basically flashlights of smartphones. The reel was uploaded earlier this month and has ever since received 12.5 million views. Apart from that, the internet appreciated the quirky yet thoughtful gesture and lauded the efforts of the girl’s friends.

Instagram user Arindam posted the clip and the text on it read, “POV: You don’t have a candle.” It shows the gang suiting in the dining area of a hall. They gather around the birthday girl, who has a cake placed in front of her on a table. The whole act leaves her giggling and she proceeds to blow out the flashlights of her friends’ phones one by one and finally breaks into laughter.

The unique solution to modern-day problem impressed Instagram users. One commented, “It’s all about the efforts that count.” Another user called the flashlights “digital candles.” One user joked, “How lucky is she to have such wonderful friends” while another wrote: “They are living in 2040.” A comment read: “Digital India.” This user joked about digital cakes and wrote, “Next year POV: We didn’t have cake. So, here’s the picture of the cake.” One user noticed the hilarious name written on the cake, which was selected by the girl’s friends. The comment read, “Everyone is like commenting on the efforts but I’m seeing the name written on the cake which is chhapri.”

Check out the video that has now gone viral on social media here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arindam💥 (@roam_packer)

Previously, a video of a little girl preparing a “vacuum” cake for her father trended big time on social media. It showed a 4-year-old girl baking a cake for her dad’s birthday.

The video made many users on Instagram go aww.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here