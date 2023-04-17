Ever Heard Of Flying Dahi Bhalla? This US Man Tried The Snack Only To Find It Amazing

Relishing street foods in any country around the globe is an experience in itself. And if one happens to be in India, the rich flavours of spices in snacks like gol gappa, dahi bhalla and bhelpuri make the moment altogether memorable. When foreigners try Indian street food, they can’t help but sing the praises of it. That’s exactly why a video of an American food vlogger is going viral on social media. Max McFarlin travelled to Indore to taste the famous ‘flying dahi bhalla.’ Not only did he tuck into the flavourful dish, he also recorded his reaction while trying it. He shared the video on his Facebook account with the caption, “1 finger, 5 masalas! Flying Dahi Bhalla.”

In the video, Max is seen looking around for a particular dahi bhalla shop. And even before he could confirm with someone that he is at the right spot, the vlogger sees a man tossing a bowl of dahi bhalla up in the air without spilling anything and then catching it right back. The shop can be seen crowded with sizable customers waiting for their orders. Max, after arriving at the right location, says: “He’s (the shopkeeper) putting on a show for everybody.” In his famous trick, the shopkeeper also shows Max how he uses only one finger to put five different spices while preparing a plate of dahi bhalla.

After taking a bite, all Max can say is, “Oh my gosh.” He goes on to compare Indore’s dahi bhalle with the one he tried in Delhi. Max says, “That yogurt. It is not as creamy. It is heavy like in Delhi. But I find this too intense floral flavour coming from it. It is beautiful.” As soon as he finishes chewing his first bite, Max feels the kick of the dried spices in the last. He adds, “They like little spicier things in Indore. I find it salty-sweet and perfect.” While he was finishing his plate, the shopkeeper offers him fresh yogurt. To this, Max asks, “Unlimited Dahi?” and the man replies, “Fresh dahi.”

Another highlight from the video that is winning the internet is the moment Max tries to pay for his order. The shopkeeper calls him his “little brother” and refuses to accept the money.

In no time, the video started making rounds on the internet, with several users flooding the comments section. Lauding the warm behaviour of the shopkeeper, a user commented, “Very kind gesture.” Another commented, “He is happy to see a handsome American man eating his food. Enjoy food, Max.” A third user commented, “Shopkeeper is an awesome man.”

So far, the video has been viewed more than two million times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here