Ever Seen a Moose Shed its Antlers? Rare Video From Alaska Goes Viral

A video of a moose shedding its antlers has gone viral. The rare incident was caught on the doorbell camera of a house in Alaska, USA. The video, shared by Tyra Bogert on Facebook, shows the moose stopping, pausing for a minute, and shaking its body like a dog, before letting go of its antlers. Social media users are left stunned by watching this video.

The moose’s antlers instantly flew off of its head, and as it fled, it appeared astonished by the loss of its antlers. Along with the video, the caption also read, “This was cool to get on video! Moose-dropping antlers at my house!”

Watch the video below:

The post garnered over 3 lakh views as of now. Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Pretty cool I didn’t know they fell off that quick lol” whereas another wrote, “That’s seriously so cool that you guys got that on camera!!!”

“Why was that so much more dramatic than I thought it would be?” read one of the comments.

The antlers are shed by male moose after the end of their mating season

Speaking on the incident, Ms Bogert told Today that her husband Chance, who was at work, contacted shortly after to inquire about the person at the door. To which she replied, “’Dude, you’ve got to watch it for yourself! You’ll be so surprised. I don’t want to ruin it.’”

According to Ms Bogert, her brother asked her to share the footage because he had never seen anything like it. “He’s like, ‘I don’t think there’s any video of a moose shedding his antlers and the fact that you had both drops at the same time… I don’t think that’s ever been recorded,’” she said.

She shared the video on Facebook and TikTok, where it quickly gained popularity, getting several thousand views in no time.

