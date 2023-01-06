Ever Seen Two-Legged Fox? This British Couple Spotted One in Their Lawn

A British couple in Derbyshire was astounded to discover a two-legged fox wandering around their garden, apparently in search of food. The bushy-tailed animal was prowling around their lawn when Philip and Jane Carter, who lives in Ilkeston, discovered it.

In the footage captured, the fox can be seen exploring the outdoors while standing on its two legs with its tail raised. Philip saw that the animal appeared to balance itself as it moved about the garden using its tail. The fox looked to have adjusted to life on two legs nicely, according to the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, business owner Mr Carter said: “My wife [Jane] shouted to me to come to the window quick because I wouldn’t believe what I’ll see. It [the fox] was here for about 45 minutes. It ran off when we went to feed it, but after it came back to get the food”. He further added, “At one point he ran over to the gate, and I mean run, vertically, straight up. You wouldn’t believe it unless you’d seen it. It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

Philip reported that the fox appeared in their garden around 3 p.m. on December 17, just as they were finishing up putting up their Christmas tree. “We have foxes come here all the time, but never one like that”. He also stated that it blew his mind, “It was so strange to just see him go vertical with his tail, just put his head forward and walked off like that. And when he ran off I’ve never seen anything move so fast”. Phillip also revealed, “I think I know roughly where it’s living but I don’t want to disturb it.” Although the pair had recently gone on vacation, Phillip continued, noting that he hadn’t seen the fox since it first appeared in mid-December.

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust stated that they had never seen anything like this in the wild before, but the fox appears to be in good health and has adapted well to life on two legs.

