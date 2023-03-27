‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, starring Michelle Yeoh, not only swept Oscars 2023 with 7 whole awards but also gave us one of the most iconic dialogues Twitter has seen in a while. “So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say… In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you," goes the line that has ripped apart our hearts and reminded us of every single ‘could have been’ in our lives.

Desis on Twitter have hence taken it upon themselves to dig out the Bollywood equivalents of these lines and, of course, there have been a few. From sad ones like Aman and Naina in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, or funny ones like Bandiya angrily doing laundry in ‘Chup Chup Ke’, turns out Bollywood has said that same “laundry and taxes" line very many times, just with different words and visual grammar.

my personal "in another life, i would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." pic.twitter.com/j6M7GJYnbW— ek pun ka jeena (@maulanaglumi) March 23, 2023

my personal “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” pic.twitter.com/sYhuTU5syq— s (@yoongienthusias) March 23, 2023

In another life pahadon ke pichhe wali duniya mein I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/RIExlmvpwx— hotventimocha (@thisispoonam24) March 26, 2023

“In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you”pic.twitter.com/BSHEJqkOZz— peanut.⁷ (@_doldrums__) March 26, 2023

In another life, I would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/sRWRZuiQ8r— Khushi (@khushijaain) March 25, 2023

in another life, i would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/mhMo1dYtNd— prakriti (@idkyar) March 25, 2023

In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/fDdqkgVO7M— . (@yehlaalishqq) March 26, 2023

in another life, i would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/ATmUzyfWlW— z (@sharisfafi) March 26, 2023

In another life galat aur sahi ke paar, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/rQHfGWNGyP— keval thakker (@sarcasticcguyy) March 25, 2023

And last but not the least (and the situation IRL for most of us):

me doing laundry by myself in this life pic.twitter.com/lfXzSRC1a5— vile (@peachcrisis) March 26, 2023

Would you like doing laundry and taxes with someone in another life or has this one been enough?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here