Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has been getting more popular by the day. What was earlier primarily associated with humanoid robots in futuristic labs has now seeped its way into everyday life. Think Alexa or the facial recognition on your phone. With the text-based platform ChatGPT coming into vogue, it was almost certain that AI tech had moved to a whole other level. But it seems like chatGPT has bigger ambitions still. After managing a passing grade in some law and graduate-level exams, the AI has now managed to pass the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), too. As the news makes waves on social media, Elon Musk has joined the bandwagon, commenting on how this might turn out.

Some background before exploring Musk’s tweet: In a pre-print, yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, researchers said that ChatGPT achieved over 50 per cent in one of the USMLE. Researchers put the AI to the test using previous exam questions and had its answers independently evaluated by two physicians. They ensured the answers weren’t already in the chatbot’s training dataset. ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold, they concluded.

An account that goes by Unusual Whales posted this news on Twitter. “OpenAI’s ChatGPT has passed the United States Medical Licensing Exam," the tweet read.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has passed the United States Medical Licensing Exam.— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 29, 2023

A couple of hours later, Musk replied, saying, “I’m sure everything will be fine."

I’m sure everything will be fine— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2023

Musk’s reply comes amidst people fearing that the rise of such advanced technology could be ominous for humanity. Several people in the comments section voiced their concerns.

“These AI will soon be able to hack into all of our personal information and do with it whatever it wants (if it can’t already). We’re playing a seriously dangerous game with this," one said.

These AI will soon be able to hack into all of our personal information and do with it whatever it wants (if it can’t already). We’re playing a seriously dangerous game with this.— T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) January 29, 2023

I’m kinda nervous after hearing the warnings about ai. But I am interested in ai— Marci Triggs (@MarciTriggs) January 29, 2023

I wonder if that’s what the engineers said when they built the Hindenburg…— Angel R. Holguin (@angelrene) January 29, 2023

Others, however, did not think this was a special achievement, or that AI could take over the role of doctors just yet.

“How does AI compare with physicians at listening, empathizing, and addressing patient concerns? These 3 qualities alone are extremely important in every patient interaction," said one.

How does AI compare with physicians at listening, empathizing, and addressing patient concerns? These 3 qualities alone are extremely important in every patient interaction.— Nat Harooni OD (@NatHarooni) January 29, 2023

“Low key, it totally will be. Nothing on a licensing exam should be a surprise. Regurgitating textbook medical knowledge is exactly what a transformational AI trained on the corpus should be able to do. C+ You passed," wrote another.

Low key, it totally will be. Nothing on a licensing exam should be a surprise. Regurgitating textbook medical knowledge is exactly what an transformational AI trained on the corpus should be able to do.C+ You passed. — Jeffrey Phillips (@11thJeff) January 29, 2023

It’s a mixed bag of opinions so far. What do you think?

