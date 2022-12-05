Ex-Google Executive Forgets to Pay Cab Bill at Airport, Driver’s Response is Inspiring

Cab rides to the airport can be hectic, especially if you are getting late for the flight. In the rush, to make it on time people may forget to pay the bill. Something similar happened to ex-Google executive Parminder Singh, who recently forgot to pay to the cab driver. But it is the driver’s response to the incident that is now getting viral. Parminder Singh, who has served as managing director in companies like Google and Twitter, shared his experience with a cab driver who proved that decency still exists in the world. Singh, in a tweet, said that the cab driver realized that he was hurrying to the airport and that he didn’t live in India. The “soft-spoken” cab driver refused to accept any payment for the ride when Parminder called and requested for the necessary information to transfer the money.

“The soft-spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’(No worries, money can come sometime later). Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists,” the tweet read.

The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists.— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 3, 2022

He explained in the subsequent tweet that he didn’t have permission to post the driver’s identity and other information but was willing to respond to direct messages from anyone looking for a reliable driver in Delhi-NCR.

He wrote, “I don’t have his permission so not sharing his details here, but please DM if you’re looking for a decent cab guy in NCR,”

I don’t have his permission so not sharing his details here, but please DM if you’re looking for a decent cab guy in NCR.— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 4, 2022

Several Twitter users praised the driver’s approach and offered their own tales of fascinating cab experiences.

One user wrote, “Humanity prevails — Hence proven.”

Humanity prevails — Hence proven— Sandeep Trehan (@SandeepTrehan2) December 4, 2022

Another user commented, “Hope you paid good tip too for this decency so that he is rewarded equally.”

Hope you paid good tip too for this decency so that he is rewarded equally— Harneet (@AhujaHarneet) December 4, 2022

A user recollected his similar experience from a trip to Goa.

Same experience is Goa when we were at hurry for flight. Basic Goa chaps are not polluted yet, they wanna live their cool life!!!— Rahul Paliwal (@abadhya) December 4, 2022

Parminder Singh oversaw Twitter Asia as managing director from November 2013 until December 2016. Prior to that, he was in charge of Google’s display advertising operations for Asia-Pacific.

