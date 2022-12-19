CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » BUZZ » Exact Moment Messi Realised Argentina Won FIFA World Cup Has Fans Weeping Tears of Joy
2-MIN READ

Exact Moment Messi Realised Argentina Won FIFA World Cup Has Fans Weeping Tears of Joy

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 15:28 IST

Qatar

Lionel Messi's celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup have gone viral. (Photo: Reuters)

Lionel Messi's celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup have gone viral. (Photo: Reuters)

Viral video shows exact moment when Lionel Messi and team realised Argentina had won against France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals and there was scarcely anyone in the world who wasn’t moved. The exact moment of Messi realising that Argentina had sealed their victory over France was captured on camera and it has been leaving fans of the GOAT teary-eyed. The viral video shows Messi falling to his knees and breaking down as his teammates run to him and they get into a group hug.

“Since I have been watching football in my lifetime, I’ve never seen a player loved so much by his teammates. It is divine," wrote a fan. “They said they played for the shirt but they also played for him. They know how much it meant to him," wrote another. Yet another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “They played it for Messi as much as for the shirt. I have never seen anything close to this. Crying since yesterday night. We won. Football won. Messi won."

“Raw passion. Captured in all its glory. What a video," read one tweet.

RELATED STORIES

Messi’s candid moments like this one shortly after the win have been going viral on social media. One video shows Messi’s mum Celia Maria Cuccittini rushing onto the pitch and cameras caught the moment the legendary footballer turned to look at her. The visibly emotional mother-son duo shared a hug and the moment is leaving fans all over the world misty-eyed. Eventually, Messi’s sons whom he shares with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo also rushed onto the field.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 19, 2022, 15:28 IST
last updated:December 19, 2022, 15:28 IST