Exact Moment Messi Realised Argentina Won FIFA World Cup Has Fans Weeping Tears of Joy

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals and there was scarcely anyone in the world who wasn’t moved. The exact moment of Messi realising that Argentina had sealed their victory over France was captured on camera and it has been leaving fans of the GOAT teary-eyed. The viral video shows Messi falling to his knees and breaking down as his teammates run to him and they get into a group hug.

“Since I have been watching football in my lifetime, I’ve never seen a player loved so much by his teammates. It is divine," wrote a fan. “They said they played for the shirt but they also played for him. They know how much it meant to him," wrote another. Yet another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “They played it for Messi as much as for the shirt. I have never seen anything close to this. Crying since yesterday night. We won. Football won. Messi won."

“Raw passion. Captured in all its glory. What a video," read one tweet.

This video is everything pic.twitter.com/WQMWGN3voO — All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 18, 2022

That is enough to make a grown man cry https://t.co/zGByG6Uxli— Izzat (@IzzatIzzmy20) December 19, 2022

Damn. Hittin’ right in the feels. This is beautiful Congrats Leo. Football IS and ALWAYS will be the BEST sport on this planet. ❤️ https://t.co/GzT9sYMWpo — Syurga Daddy (@MarkReuben94) December 19, 2022

The speed at which Aguero got there has kxlled me because this guy was actually in the stands urdguuutffffddh https://t.co/XDtFP0w1kr— Namor’s Wife (@CasaDupre) December 19, 2022

They played it for Messi as much as for the shirt. I have never seen anything close to this. Crying since yesterday night. We won. Football won. Messi won. https://t.co/vjLz46JzFf— Barsha (@salini_desai) December 19, 2022

Messi’s candid moments like this one shortly after the win have been going viral on social media. One video shows Messi’s mum Celia Maria Cuccittini rushing onto the pitch and cameras caught the moment the legendary footballer turned to look at her. The visibly emotional mother-son duo shared a hug and the moment is leaving fans all over the world misty-eyed. Eventually, Messi’s sons whom he shares with childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo also rushed onto the field.

