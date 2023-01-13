Excerpts From 'Spare': What Prince Harry Did With Elizabeth Arden Cream is Making People Cringe

Prince Harry has really not held back in his memoir. There are all sorts of revelations in the Spare and the British Royal Family fans remain pretty divided on where they stand. Yet, if there is one part that has everyone united on Twitter, it is certain except from Chapter 43 of Spare. It talks about a certain hand cream from Elizabeth Arden, Princess Diana, and Harry’s association with it. In case you are not keen on reading novels, fret not, the Duke of Sussex has you covered. He has a self-narrated audiobook version out there. One can hear him talking about applying cream “down there” while also referring to his mother, Princess Diana. He recalled using Elizabeth Arden cream for his frostbitten penis and shared it was the same cream that Princess Diana used to apply on her lips. A Twitter user took the liberty to share the infamous excerpt from the memoir. Check it out here:

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq— Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

For a lot of Royal Family fans, this was an excerpt that put them off. A lot of social media users were convinced that there was no way this audio clip was real. Several others mentioned having read the book and the excerpt actually existing. Others were sure they no longer want to read the memoir. A Twitter user wrote, “Okay I didn’t want to read this book, but reading all the tweets about it REALLY convinced me I don’t want to.”

Okay I didn’t want to read this book, but reading all the tweets about it REALLY convinced me I don’t want to— nancy (@NancyGi75866508) January 12, 2023

“Wait he calls his mom mommy? When he said it I thought this video was fake and it was a meme but he says it with a straight face and not as a joke,” read another tweet.

Wait he calls his mom mommy??! when he said it i thought this video was fake and it was meme but he says it with straight face and not as a joke— djazo (@djazo_) January 12, 2023

A user tweeted, “What a weird thing to put out into the public.” It was accompanied by a snapshot that read “What was the thought process behind that?”

What a weird thing to put out into the public pic.twitter.com/FeuygLrjfH— Jay D. Cartere (@JayCartere) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been generating quite some buzz over the internet for multiple reasons. Recently, an independent bookshop took a rather creative way to promote the memoir. They placed Prince Harry’s memoir Spare beside author Bella Mackie’s dark novel How To Kill Your family. The independent bookshop called Bert’s Books in Swindon, London tweeted a snap of their window display with a hilarious caption. They also went on to clarify that while some people think they supported the memoir, others think the opposite, yet neither is true. They do not have any strong opinions about it either way. Take a look right here:

It's been interesting today how people have projected some very different meanings onto this picture.Some have thought I'm supporting Harry, others think I'm doing the opposite. I don't really have strong opinions either way, tbh. https://t.co/hrUzbUYZIv — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

What are your opinions about Prince Harry’s memoir Spare?

