‘Excuse Me Bhaiya, Feminism Aa Chuka Hai’: Female Stand-Up Comedian Gets Trolled for Being ‘Unfunny’

It’s a preconceived notion that ‘comedy is easy’. Well, ask comedians how much patience it takes to stand in front of everyone and keep throwing jokes until they do their bit to show some teeth to the speaker, after all ‘the show must go on’. Now, the widening scope of this ‘art’ has made people realise that ‘comedy is not everyone’s cup of tea’. Recently, an Indian stand-up comedian was trolled for being ‘unfunny’ during her show on “India, Feminism, and Gymming".

A Twitter user shared a fast-forward version of a comedy bit delivered by a Desi woman that didn’t go well with the listeners. She tried to draw a hilarious comparison between Indian feminism and gymming when some of her acts were called out for being humourless and lame. Identified as Surbhi Bagga, the entertainer couldn’t be a barrel of laughs as the audience expected her to be. A gist of her stand-up was uploaded on the micro-blogging site where she could be seen narrating an incident outside the gym. A ‘macho’ man tried to arouse her ‘feminism’ but was shooed away when she exclaimed, “Excuse me Bhaiya, feminism aa chuka hai!" to make him explain in his “own language".

Take a look at the full-fledged video:

In the meantime, netizens couldn’t ‘start laughing’ at her ‘humorous’ piece as one of them pointed out, “Feminism aa gya laughter kab aayega (Feminism is here but where’s the laughter)”. “I can’t stop laughing because i never started,” quoted another while the third one commented, “Need someone to decipher this for me”.

Again.. can’t start laughing— maithun (@Being_Humor) January 17, 2023

Na hoga tumse behen. pic.twitter.com/lKEKojcRpR— Political Darjee (@PoliticalDarjee) January 17, 2023

Mere 15 sec mujhe vapis Kar yarr pic.twitter.com/Pp8VbF9Dgf— The Introverted Indian🇮🇳 (@Indian_Mortal) January 17, 2023

Feminism aa gya laughter kab aayega— Vishcomical (@vishcomical) January 17, 2023

Sorry to say but Indian female stand-up comics are not funny. And men are not better either.— Max Planck (@Plan49969365Max) January 17, 2023

I can’t stop laughing because i never started— Mast Aadmi (@mast_aadmi__) January 17, 2023

While several memes and quotes flooded the comment section, some even took a dig at female comedians and said, “Sorry to say but Indian female stand-up comics are not funny. And men are not better either.” Another tweep mentioned, “Female stand-up comedian is the biggest scam out there…kuch nahi hota aisa (there’s nothing like that).”

What do you think about this comedy item?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here