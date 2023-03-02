Faced With Inflation, UK Parents and Carers Are Buying Fewer Books For Their Children

The cost of living crisis is deepening in the UK, forcing many people to cut back on purchases to stay financially afloat. As a result, one in five parents and carers are buying fewer books for their children, according to a new survey.

According to new research, conducted by the National Literacy Trust and the digital bank, Chase, some 40% of respondents are experiencing financial hardship as the price of food and everyday items rises dramatically. Inflation is forcing them to cut back on certain expenses, including those relating to their children’s education.

More than a third of the poorest households (36%) said they will not be able to buy as many books for their children as they used to because of soaring prices in the UK. This figure rises to 20% for all Britons with dependent children.

This phenomenon could have dramatic consequences for children’s reading skills. A previous study by the National Literacy Trust showed that developing a fondness for reading is closely linked to having books at home. However, more than 400,000 British children and teenagers did not have any books at home in 2021. A figure that is likely to increase in the coming months in response to inflation.

The essential role of school libraries

Many parents are concerned about the impact of reduced spending on books on the already precarious academic performance of young children. Indeed, 16% of them say that their children are struggling more at school than a year ago. They therefore encourage them to borrow more books from the library or school to fill in the gaps. A laudable intention, but it does not take into account the fact that British schools are not required by law to have a library on their premises. In fact, 750,000 schoolchildren are in a school where they do not have a dedicated space to access books and read in peace.

The National Literacy Trust and Chase survey also looked at the reading habits of British families. One in ten parents and carers say they are too stressed about the current economic climate to read to their children, while 41% say their kids do not have a quiet place to read at home.

As a result, teachers and librarians have a critical role to play in ensuring that children and teens in the UK develop a love of reading, according to Deborah Keay, managing director of marketing at Chase. “We understand that household finances are under pressure and this is having a profound impact on the decisions and compromises parents and carers have to make each day. Now, more than ever before, school libraries are playing a pivotal role in providing children access to a range of literature to support their learning," she said in a statement.

In 2021, Chase and the National Literacy Trust launched Chase Rewarding Futures to provide the UK’s most disadvantaged schoolchildren with quiet spaces in which to engage in reading. To date, 62,000 students have benefited from the program.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here