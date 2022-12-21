Facial Recognition Cam Refuses Woman Entry to Rockettes' 'Christmas Spectacular' in NYC

It is the merry time of the year again when people want to enjoy all things festive. A woman in New York City, Kelly Conlon, thought she was going to do just that when she decided to watch the Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular. Arriving at Radio City Music Hall, her excitement turned to disappointment upon being turned away. The culprit? Facial recognition technology. NowThis News shared Kelly’s entire story on their Instagram handle. Kelly had arrived in NYC with her daughter on a Girl Scout trip to see the show. Everyone with them swiftly made it inside, except Kelly.

All she heard was security personnel giving her a description over the intercom before she was escorted out. Turns out the reason this happened was that Kelly was employed as an attorney for a New Jersey-based law firm that is involved in personal injury litigation against MSG Entertainment. The same company that owns Radio City.

Whether the issue was just someone being stopped from entering a venue because of where they worked or something more troubling, social media users were debating in the comment section. Many were flabbergasted by the fact that Kelly was not even from New York and the security team had her on their facial recognition system. An Instagram user wrote, “Sounds like a new lawsuit. How did the security company get the photo of an employee of another company?”

“Sounds like they need to figure out how to use facial recognition at the point of ticket purchase,” read another user’s comment.

Some were more understanding of the situation MSG Entertainment was in. A comment read, “I mean it’s pretty fair. They don’t know if she is working to help build her law firm’s case against them. She can say that, but they can’t take her word for it at the risk of millions of dollars.”

The post also explained that the company mentioned banning Kelly’s entry was in line with their guidelines. They had issued a policy that stated that any attorneys pursuing active litigation against MSG Entertainment were banned from attending events at their venue, until the litigation was resolved. Meanwhile, Kelly maintained that she was not a part of any active litigation against the company.

Do you think it was alright to ban Kelly’s entry from the venue?

