CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » BUZZ » Fact Check: Woman Messi Hugged in Viral Video After FIFA World Cup Win Was Not His Mum
1-MIN READ

Fact Check: Woman Messi Hugged in Viral Video After FIFA World Cup Win Was Not His Mum

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 08:58 IST

Qatar

The woman Messi hugged in the video was not his mother. (Credits: Via Twitter)

The woman Messi hugged in the video was not his mother. (Credits: Via Twitter)

Lionel Messi hugged a woman after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 win but it was not his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to an iconic victory over France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, with French star Kylian Mbappe emerging as a worthy opponent who scored a stunning hat-trick which eventually went in vain. Messi won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for the second time and many on the Internet said that the GOAT debate has finally been settled. In the midst of this, an emotional moment started going viral, claiming to show a hug between Messi and his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini in the moments after Argentina’s victory.

However, a closer look reveals that the woman whom Messi hugged was not his mother. As per a fact check by The Quint, Cuccittini was not wearing the jersey that the woman in the viral video was seen wearing. The two women’s hair colours and arm tattoo did not match either.

Several Twitter users also claimed that it was former footballer and Messi’s close friend Kun Aguero’s mother Adriana Aguero. It could not be concluded whether it was really her.

RELATED STORIES

Messi had a memorable World Cup campaign in Qatar as he netted 7 goals and provided three assists to light up the tournament and revived Argentina’s campaign after their shock defeat in the opener against Saudi Arabia.

The final match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More