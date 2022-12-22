Fact Check: Woman Messi Hugged in Viral Video After FIFA World Cup Win Was Not His Mum

Lionel Messi led Argentina to an iconic victory over France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, with French star Kylian Mbappe emerging as a worthy opponent who scored a stunning hat-trick which eventually went in vain. Messi won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for the second time and many on the Internet said that the GOAT debate has finally been settled. In the midst of this, an emotional moment started going viral, claiming to show a hug between Messi and his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini in the moments after Argentina’s victory.

However, a closer look reveals that the woman whom Messi hugged was not his mother. As per a fact check by The Quint, Cuccittini was not wearing the jersey that the woman in the viral video was seen wearing. The two women’s hair colours and arm tattoo did not match either.

Messi as soon as he saw his mom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sOV0jVEMY4— Harsh (@haarsh_11) December 18, 2022

Several Twitter users also claimed that it was former footballer and Messi’s close friend Kun Aguero’s mother Adriana Aguero. It could not be concluded whether it was really her.

actually it's kun's mother (kun is know as his best friend since ages, by the way) , and they made the mistake because she was behind him. We know our players and their families, relax.— Angie (@AngieSancchez) December 19, 2022

Messi had a memorable World Cup campaign in Qatar as he netted 7 goals and provided three assists to light up the tournament and revived Argentina’s campaign after their shock defeat in the opener against Saudi Arabia.

The final match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance.

