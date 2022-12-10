Family Threw a Shampoo Bottle In Washing Machine by Mistake, Here's What Happened Next

Laundry accidents happen all the time. Perhaps the most common is turning your whites colourful. This family, however, made a bigger mess. Quite literally. They accidentally toss in a full bottle of shampoo along with towels. The clip was shared by NowThis on their Instagram and it went on to show the extent of the disaster. The caption mentioned that the family tried to contain the foam at first.

They can be seen trying to contain the overflowing foam with a tiny tub as they opened thedoor. At one point they are also seen holding a fabric against the foam to absorb it. But it is an out-of-hand situation. As far as eyes can see, it is a mess. Take a peek at the clip here:

While many social media users were flabbergasted by the accident, others shared their own experiences with similar accidents. Not that anyone tossed in an entire bottle of shampoo, but it came close. “Omg this happened to me when I put dishwashing liquid instead of detergent into the dishwasher. Lesson learnt that day,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another comment read, “The same thing will happen in a dishwasher. A soap dishwasher went in with old soap at the bottom and soap came out everywhere.”

“How do you accidentally throw a whole bottle of shampoo in the wash?” asked a third user.

Meanwhile, several Instagram users were sure that this accident certainly had a toddler’s fingerprints all over it. One user said whichever kid in the house caused this is probably grounded now and possibly for the next 6 months. Others came together to offer the perfect solution for such a disaster. They claimed that putting in fabric softener would clear the suds. One even claimed that a hair conditioner might do the same trick.

What is the biggest laundry mistake you have ever committed?

