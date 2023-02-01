A video trending on Instagram has grabbed the attention of BTS fans. Why, you ask? Because it shows the band members grooving to the viral Patli Kamariya track. No, it is not a real clip but has been edited by a fan. The BTS twist to the Patli Kamariya trend is now raking in thousands of views on social media. The Korean boy band that includes RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V, Jin, and J-Hope, never fails to impress ARMY with their peppy dance moves. Their lively spirit has now prompted Indian fans to edit one of their old songs into a viral Bhojpuri track. While the song played in the background is Patli Kamariya, the music video is taken from the band’s first-ever full-length English track Dynamite.

The edited video is aptly synchronized to match the K-pop idols’ dance choreography to the peppy rhythm of the hit Bhojpuri track. Such is the edit that it appears that the septet is actually performing to the viral song. The video also comes with a text that read, “Here’s the winner of this trend.” The video has garnered over two lakh likes on Instagram. Watch the clip here:

Released in 2020, Dynamite grew so popular among fans that the band got nominated for their first Grammy award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 63rd edition of the awards. This made them the first-ever Korean group to receive a Grammy nomination. The song that broke multiple records also stayed on the top of music charts all across the world for several weeks.

This isn’t the first time when a fan-edited video of BTS members has impressed social media users. Last month, a similar clip of K-pop idols grooving to the Pathaan dance number Besharam Rang created a massive buzz online.

Currently, BTS has taken a hiatus for completing their mandatory military services. Member Jin became the first one to join the Korean army. Amidst this, members of the group are concentrating on individual projects. While Jungkook has released Left and Right, RM and J-Hope have put their solo albums Indigo and Jack In The Box, respectively.

