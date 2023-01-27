Fan Says SRK Promoting 'Pathaan' Through 'Ask SRK' Should Be Taught in Marketing Classes

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars, and he doesn’t shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. They may last just a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. The actor did several such sessions on Twitter before the release of his blockbuster film ‘Pathaan.’ Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Frisbee’ has hailed his method of marketing and said that this should be taught in classes.

“okay but SRK promoting his movie entirely through 15 mins AMAs for a month needs to be studied in marketing classes," read the tweet. It has managed to gather over 280K views.

okay but SRK promoting his movie entirely through 15 mins AMAs for a month needs to be studied in marketing classes.— Frisbee (@mangoisobar) January 26, 2023

Most people seem to agree with him. “Well! SRK being promoted through social media based on his past glory and performances in a bid to rebuild his image & resurrect him as the King that he was, is true marketing!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “He stayed away from social media promotions that actually helped a lot. Too much importance is being given to social media when a small portion of your audience is actually present there."

One Twitter user wrote, “It’s the ultimate marketing tool, knowing the worth of your product and brand. Shah Rukh knows there is no bigger brand than himself, so what better way to market it than use yourself to sell yourself. That and all his chosen questions were about Pathaan."

Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India. The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. Out of which 5,500 screens are domestic and 2,500 screens internationally. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

