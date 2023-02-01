Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2023. The actor has been winning the hearts of fans, courtesy - his onscreen romance with Deepika Padukone in the film. However, it is Shah Rukh’s equation with John Abraham in Pathaan that is breaking the internet. John played the antagonist in the Siddharth Anand directorial. In fact, their bromance was also visible during the after-release press meet of Pathaan. Shah Rukh was seen giving a peck on John’s cheek and he even talked about their bromance at the event. But more on that later. First, check out how the fans of the duo are rooting for another film featuring Jim (played by John) and Pathaan (SRK).

Shahrukh Khan kissing John Abraham at the Pathaan success meet yesterday. THIS WAS WORTH SEEING IRL 😭🙏🏼 He even said Jim and Pathaan had chemistry #Pathaan500CroreEvent pic.twitter.com/dO8QCwctde— Aabha (@deepikadaughter) January 31, 2023

Interestingly, fans are quite enchanted with the bromance between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Some of them are now wishing that the two should do another Bollywood movie together.

i need a mature gay romance with shahrukh and john. their CHEMISTRY ATE the entire movie!— 𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐢. (@sprinkleswind) January 27, 2023

Okay we need another Shah Rukh and John in a movie, their chemistry is just….wow— tine @ SRK will never b back bc he never left era✨ (@thkrstnee) January 30, 2023

Many fans have opined on Twitter that Shah Rukh and John’s chemistry in Pathaan was even better than Shah Rukh and Deepika’s chemistry.

SRK & John's chemistry in pathaan>>> SRK & Deepika's chemistry— khushi🍜 (@basickoko) January 27, 2023

One fan even hilariously tweeted that Shah Rukh should have ended up with John and not Deepika in Pathaan.

If I was the writer of Pathaan, SRK would have ended up with John not Deepika.Man, the chemistry between SRK and John was electrifying. I was shipping for them to be together. — Ankit Khadgi (@ankitkhadgi) January 31, 2023

John Abraham was all praise for Shah Rukh Khan at media interaction after Pathaan’s huge success. The Bollywood hunk revealed that he nearly kissed Shah Rukh in many scenes during Pathaan’s shoot.

“I don’t think Shah Rukh Khan is an actor anymore, he is an emotion. Which is why I nearly went to kiss him in many scenes. I have worked with Deepika earlier, and it’s amazing to work with her. The songs feature one of the most beautiful man and the most beautiful woman.” John said at the event. He even went on to describe Shah Rukh as the “biggest action hero in the country.”

He said, “I used to think I am an action hero, but today Shah Rukh is the biggest action hero in the country. He is so good at action and I remember I told him that you are the national treasure of the country and I can’t hit you. Overall, he was just confident and fantastic with action sequences.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has broken many records of Indian cinema at the box office. It has earned close to Rs 600 crore worldwide. The film has received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike due to its high-octane action scenes and thrilling storyline.

