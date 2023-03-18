Long queues for getting tickets at any sporting event have long been the norm. But people in Chennai have taken things to a whole new level ahead of the third One Day International between India and Australia at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22. Days before the epic clash, a photo has now gone viral that shows cricket fans eagerly waiting to get a hold of the much-coveted ticket. The tweet claims that fans have been lining up from 2 am, hours before the ticket counters actually opened. Team India kicked off the three-match ODI series against Australia on a promising note after securing a convincing five-wicket win in the opening encounter on March 17.

Cricket fans in Chennai waiting for the tickets for the 3rd ODI from 2 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/uVlItXL0yV— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2023

Needless to say, the post triggered a buzz as social media users shared their views.

A fan walked down memory lane and commented, “People used to queue up from the night before in the mid-to late-1990s at the US consulate in Chennai.”

People used to queue up from the night before in the mid- to late-1990s at the US consulate in Chennai.— Vijay Arumugam (@vijayarumugam) March 18, 2023

This post highlighted India star Virat Kohli’s incredible fan-following and wrote, “Craze of king Virat Kohli.”

Craze of king Virat Kohli— 𝙋𝙤𝙥𝙖 ⚡ (@Viratian_beast) March 18, 2023

Another Twitter user asked about the availability of online tickets. “Only offline tickets? No online?”

Only offline ticks? No online?— S. (@stankohli18) March 18, 2023

Some shared their own experiences of waiting in queues for tickets. A Twitter user recalled his painful experience of waiting in long queue for a Test match. “Unfortunately this is the fate for fans every time in Chennai. Very poor arrangements. I remember waiting in queue for India vs England Test match for seven hours and they did not issue ticket,” he wrote.

Unfortunately this is the fate for fans every time at Chennai. Very poor arrangements. I remember waiting in queue for india Vs England test match for 7 hours and they did not issue ticket— Raghav (@Raghav82115167) March 18, 2023

“I love this spirit of our country for the game. Now it is the responsibility of players to bring smiles to the faces of the fans by winning the World Cup,” read another tweet alluding to the ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

I love this spirit of our country towards the game. Now it is the responsibility of players to bring smile to the faces of their fans by winning WC.— Ritwik Mishra (@imritwikmishra) March 18, 2023

Coming back to on-field developments, Team India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma will return to the playing XI for the second ODI. The Rohit-led side will be looking to seal the series as they are set to take on Australia in the penultimate ODI on Sunday, March 19.

Indian pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each in the opening ODI to bundle out Australia for a lowly total of 188. KL Rahul pulled off a fine knock of unbeaten 75 to guide the hosts to a comfortable five-wicket win. India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Man of the Match in the first ODI.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here