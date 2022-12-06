Fans Spot ‘Bulb’ in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ First Look amid Memes Galore

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Marathi debut in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The actor will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the period drama due next year. The Bollywood ‘Khiladi’ took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. With his picture folded handed before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s portrait, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting kar raha hoon, jisme Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar paana mere liye saubhagya hain. Mein unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur maa Jijau ke ashirwad se mera prayas karoonga. Aashirwad banaye rakhiyega (Today I begin the shoot for the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat and I am blessed to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji. Taking inspiration from his life and the blessings of Mother Jijau, I’ll try to give my best! Send us your blessings)."

However, another video, revealing the first look of Akshay as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, surfaced on the internet. The actor himself posted the video and captioned it as, “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji."

Twitter user, Taran Adarsh, also posted the first look of the Bollywood actor from his upcoming Marathi film that will release on Diwali 2023. Since being shared, the video amassed over 480K views and around 10K likes on the micro-blogging site. But it looks like it didn’t go well with the netizens who started putting out memes and jokes on social media.

Amid the memes galore, a user pointed out the presence of a light bulb in the background as Akshay (dressed as Shivaji Maharaj) walked out of the king’s court. The revelation made online users question the makers. “Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680. Thomas Edison invented the light bulb in 1880. This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji," remarked a Twitterati. Others called him out for not ‘fitting’ the role, unlike Sharad Kelkar who would be a ‘better’ option.

Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680.Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880. This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji. pic.twitter.com/C2O93cTsz3 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) December 6, 2022

Ye mazaak ho raha hai?https://t.co/dMoqhylGGR— Dhaval Balai (@DhavalBalai) December 6, 2022

Take a look at the memefest that followed soon after Akshay Kumar’s first look from the film dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj came out online. The forthcoming movie is about the story of seven valiant warriors who aimed at bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality. The film will be released in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

