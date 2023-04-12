Farah Khan's 'Beti Ko Sambhal': Twitter Lists Celebrity Insults That Felt Too Personal

Do you know the feeling when it’s 3 AM and you’re deep in the trenches, reliving in painful detail a cringe memory from around a decade ago? Or all the arguments that you win in the shower, and the stellar comebacks that somehow only strike when no living creature is there to witness them? Somewhere in the ranks of these thoughts exists a dark box full of the insults that you would never forget.

Whether it’s something someone said to you, or the secondhand embarrassment from something said to someone else, these insults have a way of leaving an indelible print on our minds. A tweet asked everyone to recall an insult that they would never forget and the replies have been priceless. While many people have quote-tweeted with insults that they have themselves faced, many Desis have cited moments from popular culture.

Whether it’s Katrina Kaif’s pregnant pause when asked to list qualities of Ranbir Kapoor that none of her other costars had, Farah Khan’s joking reply to Chunky Panday who commented on her (Farah’s) skit with Ananya Panday, the moment Alizeh schooled Lisa in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tara cussing out a rude man in Tamaasha, or Jab We Met’s Geet letting out all her pent-up frustration over Anshumann- these insults are iconic and for the history books.

deepika cussing gotta be my favourite genre https://t.co/c9H8xoTbdn pic.twitter.com/dq8W46HVrY— tara (@sarphiriiiii) April 11, 2023

this scene from jab we met has a separate fan base pic.twitter.com/1nWS51p1cN https://t.co/7JUYNZJ9jv— qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) April 11, 2023

It’s safe to say that people- real and fictional- have been gagged.

In a similar exercise, Twitter also recently listed all of the “forbidden" doppelganger pairs among celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and BTS’ V; Salman Khan and Robert Pattinson’s Batman, and more. You can check out some of the priceless examples here.

