Father-Son Duo Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan’s Pretty Woman Leaves Viewers In Awe

The latest entertaining dance video, which has been making the rounds on Instagram, features a father-son duo dancing to the beats of a popular Hindi song ‘Pretty Woman’ from the iconic Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The duo can be seen in their living room, performing a synchronized dance routine with impressive moves that have left viewers in awe. In the video shared on Instagram, Ricky Pond and his son Dallin Pond groove to the Bollywood song. The caption of the video read, “Pretty woman, Shah Rukh Khan. How’d we do? Help us tag those that need to see this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Ever since the video was shared a week ago, it has garnered over thousands of likes and comments. Several users took to the comments section to express their appreciation for the father-son duo’s dance performance to the beats of Pretty Woman.

One user complimented the duo, stating, “You could give any SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) fan a run for their money,” Another praised their dance moves and wrote, “Wooo what a perfect beats.”

Pretty Woman has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar. It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Ravi Khote.

Ricky Pond, the father in the viral Instagram video, is quite popular for his dance videos on prominent Bollywood songs. Prior to performing to the beats of Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, Pond has danced to various other Bollywood songs, including Chak De India, Bolo Ta ra ra, Chammak Challo, and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Ricky Pond’s dance videos have garnered a lot of attention on social media and people have always praised his dance skills and energy.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here