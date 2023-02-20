Birthday gifts are always special! Be it a hand-crafted card, a flower, or an expensive electronic gadget, it’s the feeling of being acknowledged that comes before the cost of gifts. Such overwhelming moments often get captured on camera and surface on the internet as a part of all good things that touch the heartstrings of users. Recently, a father surprised his son with a PS5 and TV for his birthday and the young boy’s wholesome reactions had the internet in tears!

A video that was originally shared on Twitter showed a school-going boy heading towards the room that was decorated for his birthday, due on the upcoming weekend (as told in the clip). Having adored the door decorations, he entered the room and found a big TV wrapped with a ‘Happy Birthday’ cover that blew his mind completely! Awestruck and delighted, he then hugged the TV to embrace his father’s birthday surprise. His father then went on to delight him with another gift, a wall-mounted PlayStation 5, that made him break into tears instantly. He couldn’t hold back and hugged his father and mother to thank them for the wonderful surprise.

Surprised his son with 50 in TV and PS5 for his birthday pic.twitter.com/t2ylCVLFip— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 18, 2023

The short clip went viral on social media and left netizens sobbing for the kid who had one of the greatest birthday surprises that he’d never imagined. “Blew his mind! What a great birthday gift!” commented a user while another one said, “Fr brought a tear to my eye… im so happy for him”. The third user remarked, “I love that he was grateful just for the door decorations!”

Some Twitter users didn’t approve of the expensive gift as one of them wrote, “Neither of my kids will have tvs or game systems in their rooms until they come of age. These boys would NEVER go to sleep if they had 24 hour access to a screen”. “Children shouldn’t have televisions in their bedrooms. Full stop and I’m not arguing,” mentioned the other.

