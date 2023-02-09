Going on stage can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially when you are young. Many eyes when on stage often turn to look for someone they know in the crowd. It puts their mind at ease and is the source of ultimate comfort. This man knew his daughter would be looking for him in the crowd and he was right in front of the stage to help her calm her nerves. A clip shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra captured the man grooving along with the kids on stage to the superhit Punjabi song by Daler Mehndi Tunak Tunak Tun. It is not just for the sake of dancing that he is joining the kids. It appears that he is making sure his daughter who is on stage does not forget the steps.

The clip left social media users reminiscing about the bond they share with their fathers or daughters. Others remarked that it seems the man had seen this dance routine quite a few times. Some even wondered if he was the choreographer, judging by how well he remembered all the moves.

Nonetheless, everyone agreed that the father’s are the greatest cheerleaders of their daughters. A Twitter user tweeted, “None like daddy… Always the best cheerleader for his girl… Mine always had the proudest smile at my smallest achievements… Lost him 16 years back, but believe that he still watches over me.”

Another tweet read, “That’s the beauty of a father-daughter relationship. I am reminded of my daughter’s acting on the stage while at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kingkoti. What a marvelous performance it was at such a young age. Blessed are the fathers who have such lovely daughters.”

“Fathers are the greatest cheerleaders of a girl. Touchwood…mine is! Thank You Papa,” wrote another user.

It seems fathers are not the only good cheerleaders out there. Mothers on Instagram began a creative trend that is too wholesome to miss. They were capturing their children’s natural reactions as they watched their parents have fun. The parents are supposed to be doing something fun, like dancing, and asked the kids to record them. The plot twist is that the camera is actually turned to the kids themselves rather than the parents. Check out one such clip here:

According to social media users, this little trick resulted in some of the most heartwarming reactions.

