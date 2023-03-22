Getting your hard work recognised in the form of awards and trophies is always a delightful moment that we cherish forever. Besides us, it is our parents who are elated when we win accolades. Capturing this sentiment, a person has recalled the time he received an award from former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam and how his father reacted to it. Ramanuj Mukherjee, the CEO of the online legal education portal LawSikho, shared in a tweet that he was felicitated with the President’s Award for his creative writing in 2004. He also posted a photo from the award ceremony where he is seen standing with APJ Abdul Kalam. “I got the President’s Award for creative writing in 2004. While I was still in high school,” wrote Mukherjee.

He added that he went to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi with his family to receive the award from the former President. Highlighting his father’s reaction to the recognition, Mukherjee said, “I thought my father would be proud. I asked him what he thought of my achievement”.

Mukherjee said that his father asked him if creative writing would bag him a job or help him in any way.

“Well, baba, my writing helped me to build a company that gives jobs to 380 people from all over the world”. He added that writing saved his life and helped him become what he is today.

I got the president's award for creative writing in 2004. While I was still in high school.I went to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi with my whole family as a state guest and received an award from President Abdul Kalam. I thought my father would be proud. I asked him what he… pic.twitter.com/lG64LIJ2H0 — Ramanuj Mukherjee (@law_ninja) March 20, 2023

The post caught the attention of many on the platform and drew several reactions.

“That’s very inspirational. Keep up the good work which you are doing,” a user wrote.

“There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel,” a comment read.

“Loved what you wrote. Our parents question from their own understanding of life. I am glad you found the answer of your choice,” a person said.

A user shared, “So true. When I first successfully write my first code and able to run it on pc, and showed it to my father he asked me the same questions”.

“Receiving award from President Kalam is a proud moment,” a person commented.

“Great achievement! Keep going,” one user said.

Some called it “beautiful”.

