'Feeling Emotional': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Video of Artist Drawing His Portrait

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs is known for his heart-warming and humous posts online. The social media savvy-minister shared a heartwarming video of an artist on his official Instagram handle. In the video, the artist can be seen making a detailed graphite pencil portrait of Temjen Imna Along.

While sharing the video, Nagaland’s minister wrote, “Awesome Art!! Black and white is a timeless classic. Keep up the soulful work. Feeling blessed and emotional.” Going by the caption, Temjen Imna Along seems to be overwhelmed by the artist’s gesture.

Many Instagram users have reacted to the post and dropped interesting comments. A social media user wrote, “Finally we see NE being in news…not frequently but better than before.” Another commented, “Cutest politician of our India.” This beautiful portrait was made by an artist from Nagaland’s Dimapur, who has an account on Instagram called ‘the_artractive_90s’.

Temjen Imna Along often shares engrossing posts on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Moreover, this is not the first time that he has appreciated artists on social media. In November last year, the minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards Bishal Deka, an Assam-based artist. This artist made a lovely portrait of the minister on a peepal leaf using acrylic colours.

Within no time, the post was filled with comments from social media users. “Incredible talent!” said one of the users, while another one wrote, “Absolutely stunning & extremely creative.”

Temjen Imna Along keeps in touch with his followers through social media. Today, to wish people on Tsungkamneo, he posted, “The Tsungkamneo Festival is the premium harvest Festival of the Yimkhiung Community. It also marks the essence of reaffirmation, maintaining friendship & renewing bonds. May the festival reignite the spirit of unity & oneness among all the people!”

