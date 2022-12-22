CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » BUZZ » FIFA Deletes 'GOAT Debate Settled' Tweet After Messi vs Ronaldo Fan Wars
1-MIN READ

FIFA Deletes 'GOAT Debate Settled' Tweet After Messi vs Ronaldo Fan Wars

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 11:35 IST

International

FIFA deleted their tweet after Messi and Ronaldo fans started sparring. (Photos: Reuters)

FIFA deleted their tweet after Messi and Ronaldo fans started sparring. (Photos: Reuters)

FIFA had tweeted that the GOAT debate was settled after Messi led Argentina to victory at the World Cup. Ronaldo fans were not happy.

FIFA has deleted a tweet claiming that the “GOAT debate" had been settled after getting backlash for taking a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi led Argentina to a spectacular victory at the World Cup. “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete," FIFA’s now-deleted tweet read. After Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, many on social media had opined that the GOAT debate had indeed been settled with Messi emerging as the clear winner.

Needless to say, Ronaldo fans did not like the tweet.

RELATED STORIES

Do you think the World Cup victory signified anything about the GOAT debate?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. cristiano ronaldo
  2. fifa world cup 2022
  3. lionel messi
first published:December 22, 2022, 11:35 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 11:35 IST
Read More