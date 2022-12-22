FIFA Deletes 'GOAT Debate Settled' Tweet After Messi vs Ronaldo Fan Wars

FIFA has deleted a tweet claiming that the “GOAT debate" had been settled after getting backlash for taking a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi led Argentina to a spectacular victory at the World Cup. “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete," FIFA’s now-deleted tweet read. After Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, many on social media had opined that the GOAT debate had indeed been settled with Messi emerging as the clear winner.

Needless to say, Ronaldo fans did not like the tweet.

They have taken the post down.Forget about being Messi fans or Ronaldo fans, FIFA was wrong by tweeting this. Leave the GOAT talk or debate or opinion to the fans and individual This is one of the reasons some people believed FIFA are biased towards a player pic.twitter.com/6yjzFnuNgT — Tripple A (@ABDULGAFARADEEY) December 21, 2022

Fifa have no business having the goat debate is over in an official tweet from their official account. Why wouldn’t it fuel controversies that they have a favorite player. What is this lmao— Dewunmi (@_DEWUNMI) December 20, 2022

FIFA deleted that “GOAT debate settled” tweet? how can they fold like that.— LM. (@Chisepo_) December 20, 2022

According to Fifa, the goat debate is settled FIFA itself knows that, Messi is now the goat no more argument pic.twitter.com/1bIynoNH52— Aristotle Peprah Jr (@AristotlePepra2) December 19, 2022

People saying the GOAT debate is over when it has just started to heat up. Messi May have won the Wc but Ronaldo will always be the GOAT. Media is against him, FIFA is against him and he has a lot of hater but still he has managed to win the Most FIFA and UEFA Awards in History pic.twitter.com/rZL9WG3sri— Moiz (@7777Goatnaldo) December 19, 2022

Do you think the World Cup victory signified anything about the GOAT debate?

