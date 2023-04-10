CHANGE LANGUAGE
First Class Passenger Handcuffed Over A Pre-Flight Drink Tantrum

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:39 IST

Delhi, India

The man shouts ‘stop’ repeatedly before bursting into tears on his arrest. (credits: Reditt/losfathead)

The man shouts ‘stop’ repeatedly before bursting into tears on his arrest. (credits: Reditt/losfathead)

The American Airlines passenger had a tearful meltdown after he was allegedly removed from the flight over a pre-take-off gin and tonic request.

A passenger was forcibly removed from a plane after he allegedly requested a pre-flight cocktail. The incident supposedly took place on an American Airlines plane and a video of him getting handcuffed has gone viral on Reddit. It appears that a man asked the staff crew for a gin and tonic and was later informed that the pilot had asked for his removal. In the clip, the man seated in the first class is seen arguing with the airport officials. Initially, the officers respectfully asked him to get off the flight multiple times.

Which prompted him to argue with the flight attendants, the man repeatedly urges the officials to let him know what ‘crime’ he had committed to be denied a journey on the flight. When the man doesn’t comply with their requests, an officer can be seen taking out his luggage from the top cabinet of the plane. Soon after the officers forcibly attempt to move the man from his seat leading.

The passenger dramatically asks the officers to ‘stop’ when he leaves his seat. The man’s whining continues before visuals of him splayed on the ground while getting cuffed appear at the end. His shoe is tossed on one side and he can be heard crying. It seems that force was used only after the man wouldn’t budge to comply with the officer’s repeated requests. Watch the video here:

Man forcibly removed from flight after refusing multiple requests to leave from attendants, pilot, and police. All started over being denied a pre-takeoff gin and tonic.by u/losfathead in PublicFreakout

A barrage of Reddit users condemned the man’s behaviour while also comparing it to tantrums thrown by 5-year-old children. A user commented, “Seriously. I have no idea why these people always try to keep arguing when the police show up. You’re not going to be able to sway them or talk your way out of it. You can either walk off or get dragged off after wasting the rest of the passengers’ time.”

Another agreed, “It doesn’t matter if you’re in the right or the wrong- if they want you off the plane you’re getting off that plane.” One more joined, “The whining like a 5-year-old and the jumpy flailing certainly surprised me.” Meanwhile, a user said, “I did not expect him to start weeping like that! What a man-child.” Another added, “I have never seen a more embarrassing display in my entire career.”

It is only known that American Airlines’ first-class service offers passengers pre-take-off beverage offerings, however, the reason the man was denied a drink is unclear.

