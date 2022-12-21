Flamingoes Wade Across Glittering Waters at TN Sanctuary, IAS Officer Shares Video

Just like every year, migratory birds flocked to Point Calimere Bird and Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu’s Kodiyakarai. After all, it has now become a home to them. In fact, over 50,000 birds have already entered the Muthupetthai mangrove area. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu made sure to capture the captivating view and share it with the internet.

In the clip, one can see the winged visitors across the water body. Captured during the golden hour, these migratory birds then hover in the air. Along with the video, the officer articulated, “Magical Kodiakkarai/Point Calimere in Tamil Nadu is happy to welcome migratory birds flying in from across oceans. More than 50,000 flamingos have already arrived in the Muthupettai mangrove area. Mesmerizing indeed TN Forest, Point Calimere beautiful video by DFO Arivoli.”

Take a look:

The video amassed a massive engagement. It has over 25,000 views. Tweeps swamped the comment section praising the beautiful view. One Twitter user wrote, “Respected Ma'am, the birds and the animal watching you, they are enjoying life better than humans and they are better than human beings who enjoying a life of matterliastic world of desire based regards.”

“This is such a heartwarming sight to see flamingos flocking together. On the other hand, an ill-conceived & proposed highway in Kutch if implemented could destroy their annual visits & feeding/ breeding ground,” penned another user.

A third one penned, “What's beauty. What a grace. Sometimes makes one wonder if we really do exist with them on this lovely planet.”

The Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary is located in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, around 370 kilometres south of Chennai. Every year, a huge number of birdwatchers gather at the sanctuary to catch a glimpse of the migratory birds.

