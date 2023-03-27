Petting an animal can be a satisfying experience. But in the case of an alligator, the chances of a terrifying scene are high. The proof is a recent video from Florida that might keep you on the edge of your seat. It shows a man and his partner sitting in what appears to be a creek and feeding an alligator with their own hands. It doesn’t end there. The man is also seen petting the wild animal while offering it more food. The video was shared by an Instagram account that goes by the name Only In Florida. It begins with a man and a woman sitting in a creek and listening to music. As they enjoy the scenic view, an alligator can be seen approaching them. The man quickly throws some food at it and then pets the animal. When the gator swims away, he throws more food. The caption read, “Florida man is gonna Florida man.”

The video has received more than six lakh likes on Instagram. While some users poked fun at the couple, other social media users weren’t impressed with the man’s antics and called him “irresponsible” and “ignorant.”

One user wrote, “That’s an ignorant couple. I am from Florida and you don’t trust gators.” One netizen wrote, “Stop doing this people! Do we really want alligators getting closer to us? We need to keep our distance from them and let them be. Think about them getting more comfortable and coming closer to children. They can fend for themselves!”

A user expressed displeasure, “And this is why gators and crocs attack people, animals and children. These two should be arrested.” Another commented, “It’s illegal to feed the gators in Florida! They should be ticketed or arrested! This is why gators are attacking/killing people more frequently!”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only In Florida (@onlyinfloridaa)

Previously, a terrifying video from Florida sent chills down the spines of Twitter users. An alligator displayed brute force by bending the bars of a fence like it was made of paper and breaking through them easily. An excerpt from the caption read, “Florida gator vs metal fence. Check out this big guy bend the bars and plow right through it this week in Placida.”

FLORIDA GATOR VS METAL FENCE 🐊😳Check out this big guy bend the bars and plow right through it this week in Placida. He eventually got through according to the @WINKNews viewer who shot the video. Only in #Florida! @GatorsDaily pic.twitter.com/3GCWtWhUnO— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) March 2, 2023

The video, which left many in shock, has managed to earn over two million views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here