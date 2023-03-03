A 72-year-old Florida man was arrested after authorities found printed images of child pornography stashed at his home. The investigators said that the total printed material of more than 2.2 lakh images weighed over a ton.

The accused, Paul Zittel, faces 25 counts of possession of child pornography for all the material found at his home. The printed images were found stacked in crusty old boxes throughout his office and bedroom, revealed the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Zittel was arrested by the authorities on February 23 and remains in their custody in the Marion County Jail on $2,50,000 (Rs 2 crore). The Sheriff’s Office revealed that the investigators tracked him down after Detective Chase King got the information in the form of a tip in January that several files showing child sexual abuse had been uploaded to the internet.

When the police tracked the IP address, it was traced back to Zittel’s computer. The police then got the warrant to search his house. During the raid, other residents allegedly informed the cops that Zittel didn’t allow anyone into his bedroom or office without personally escorting them. This raised suspicion among the police personnel and they searched the bedroom and office, where they found the child pornography haul.

The collection weighed more than 1.18 thousand kilograms and the Sheriff’s Office posted about the raid on their Facebook page.

The caption stated, “On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the search warrant was executed at Zittel’s home. Contact was made with other residents at the home, who stated Zittel would not allow others into his bedroom or office without personally escorting them. During the search, detectives located countless printed photographs of pornography, many of which depicted CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material).” The post revealed that the prints had been arranged into large stacks and boxes throughout the bedroom and office and a printer on Zittel’s desk displayed “obvious signs of heavy use”. Detectives seized multiple items including digital storage and a computer in addition to the printed material from the accused’s home.

