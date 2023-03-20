Wild animals have increasingly started to entangle with humans in cities as their habitats are being snatched away from them in the name of development. A Florida man was attacked by an alligator a couple of weeks ago after he opened his front door. Scott Hollingsworth, a Daytona Beach resident, told WESH that he heard a noise outside his house around 9:42 pm on March 4 and as soon as he stepped outside to find out what it was, something grabbed his leg and started shaking violently. Scott didn’t turn the light so he couldn’t see the alligator clearly, but he initially thought it was a dog.

As soon as Scott came back inside, he saw that he had a huge wound on the side of his leg. The homeowner required surgery for his injury and while things are going well for him, he “probably won’t be biking anytime soon.” Scott was supposed to attend Bike Week around the same time.

Fox News reported that the 9-foot-long alligator was lurking around the front door after the incident and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived and euthanised it.

The attack happened just weeks after another Florida resident, Gloria Serge, was mauled to death by a 10 feet alligator at the Spanish Lakes Fairways communities after she tried to rescue her dog from the vicious reptile. Her neighbour Carole Thomas, 76, tried saving Gloria after witnessing that she stepped in to save her dog who managed to survive.

Carole frantically called 911 and informed them, “There’s a woman in the lake. The alligator’s got her! I think she’s gone, oh my God.” She tried to save Gloria by finding a pole and trying to pull her out but it was too late and her body was later recovered from the lake.

The lake has ever since been cleared of alligators by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after residents raised concerns.

