Florida Man Who Took an Uber to Rob a Bank Arrested

A Florida man who allegedly took an Uber to rob a local bank was arrested in Minnesota. The 22-year-old reportedly carjacked the Uber driver and fled the crime scene, as per WOI-TV. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday, November 30, when the suspect identified to be Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepede, took an Uber to the Chase Bank located at the 6100 block of SE 14th street. The Florida man seemingly showed a gun to collect cash before fleeing in the same car.

It was the driver who called the police to report the crime and revealed that he had been carjacked by Camacho-Cepeda from the 3200 block of SE 14th Street. A representative of Des Moines Police in a news release stated that the suspect was identified quickly after receiving details from the Uber driver as well as the bank officials. “The only thing that makes this unique is that, you know, he took the Uber there, and he took the Uber away. According to the Uber driver, there wasn’t a lot of indication that anything had gone wrong while he was in the bank,” stated the report.

The 22-year-old now allegedly faces two counts of first-degree robbery. Another report by KCCI-TV claims that the robber was apprehended by the Lake County Sheriffs who found a gun on Camacho-Cepede in a stolen car along with the cash.

In another similar instance, back in mid-November, a Southfield Man was booked for robbing a Huntington Bank. According to Fox2, the police officials stated that the man used an Uber to commute to and from the bank as he committed the crime. The man was later identified to be Jason Christmas by the Southfield Police. At the time of the incident, the chief of the police department said, “This is a very unusual way to commit an armed robbery in our city.”

The officials claimed that they were dispatched to the Huntington Bank located on Greenfield after 5 pm on November 17. Notably, the Uber driver was not aware of the robbery.

