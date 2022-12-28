'Food Crime': Viral Photo of 'Masala Jalebi' is Making Twitter See Red

The Internet is filled with videos and photos of weird fusion dishes. Every now and then, you may come across bizarre dishes. Currently, it is the winter season and eating hot jalebis is an absolute delight. Now imagine, your favourite sweet dish being ruined just for the sake of fusion. A similar incident left the internet disgusted as a picture of masala jalebi has been going viral after it was shared on Twitter.

A user took to Twitter to share a photo of a kadai full of masala jalebi. Instead of warm sugar syrup, the jalebis were dunked in gravy and netizens were shocked by the photo. The post has garnered more than 24,000 views. The user captioned the post, “Anyone wants masala jalebi?”

Check out the post here -

Anyone want masala jalebi? pic.twitter.com/r1SzuQCD0y— Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 26, 2022

Outraged netizens took to the comments section to express their opinion regarding this dish. One Twitterati wrote, “Agar IPC me food crime ki koi section hoti to aaj aap pakka andar hote (if there would have been a section under IPC for food crime, you would have been behind bars)."

Agar IPC me food crime ki koi section hoti to aaj aap pakka andar hote. 😆😆— Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) December 27, 2022

Another user seemed extremely offended as she wrote, “Tujhe bhagwan toh shayad maaf kar bhi de per main kabhi maaf nhi karungi (the God might even forgive you but I never will)."

Tujhe bhagwan toh shayad maaf kr bhi de per main kabhi maaf nhi karungi😡😡😡— Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) December 26, 2022

Another user commented, “This is crime, God will never forgive you" while one of the reactions read, “Aur kya dekhna baki raha iss jalim duniya mai (what else is left to see in this cruel world)."

Previously too, in a bid to experiment with different flavours and textures, many have created not-so-favourite foods like Gulab Jamun Burger, Omellete with Crushed Oreos, Dairy Milk pakoras, and Jalebi with aloo sabzi.

Check out this video of Jalebi and sabzi:

Jalebi with aloo sabzi went viral when a food blogger found this weird combination on the streets of Vrindavan, Mathura. What do you think about this fusion?

