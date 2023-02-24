It’s hard to deny that there’s nothing quite as heartwarming as seeing parents with beaming smiles on their faces, especially when their children are the reason behind it. Diana Flores, the talented quarterback for Mexico’s world-champion women’s national flag football team, experienced this feeling firsthand when she shared an emotional moment with her parents. They found out that she starred in the NFL Super Bowl commercial, and the joy that filled the room was indescribable.

Flores took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of how she surprised her parents with the news of her role in the famous NFL Super Bowl commercial. She had kept it a secret from them until she took them to a special screening of the NFL’s first ‘Run With It’ ad, which captured the hearts and minds of football fans worldwide. As her parents watched in awe, their daughter emerged as the commercial’s ‘hero,’ leaving them visibly moved and proud, with words failing to capture the intensity of their emotions at that moment.

Flores commented on the post shared by the NFL on Instagram, “Speechless…from the bottom of my heart and for all women in sports who are represented in this commercial. THANK YOU NFL. Gracias familia la familia lo ese todo (thank you my family, you are everything).”

Internet users couldn’t help but admire the bond between Flores and her parents, and many were touched by the sight of her parents crying tears of joy. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” wrote a user while another one said, “You are powerful, what beautiful words from her dad”.

I ❤️ this!A daughter surprises her family by being the star of an NFL Super Bowl commercial. pic.twitter.com/pJZUCoaCsx — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) February 23, 2023

The Super Bowl LVII saw women taking the lead in promoting flag football, with Diana Flores showcasing her impressive skills in a playful prank that initially appeared to be part of the live broadcast. The commercial also included renowned NFL players like Sauce Gardner, Cam Hayward, Jalen Ramsey, and Jim Kelley, among others, who all attempted to take one of Flores’ flags as she effortlessly outmaneuvered them.

