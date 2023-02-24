CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Footballer Surprises Parents With Her Super Bowl Ad, Their Wholesome Reaction is Viral
1-MIN READ

Footballer Surprises Parents With Her Super Bowl Ad, Their Wholesome Reaction is Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 12:30 IST

International

Footballer Surprises Parents With Her Super Bowl Ad, Their Wholesome Reaction Has Internet in Tears (Instagram/@dianaflres33)

Footballer Surprises Parents With Her Super Bowl Ad, Their Wholesome Reaction Has Internet in Tears (Instagram/@dianaflres33)

Diana Flores took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of how she surprised her parents with the news of her role in the famous NFL Super Bowl commercial.

It’s hard to deny that there’s nothing quite as heartwarming as seeing parents with beaming smiles on their faces, especially when their children are the reason behind it. Diana Flores, the talented quarterback for Mexico’s world-champion women’s national flag football team, experienced this feeling firsthand when she shared an emotional moment with her parents. They found out that she starred in the NFL Super Bowl commercial, and the joy that filled the room was indescribable.

Flores took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of how she surprised her parents with the news of her role in the famous NFL Super Bowl commercial. She had kept it a secret from them until she took them to a special screening of the NFL’s first ‘Run With It’ ad, which captured the hearts and minds of football fans worldwide. As her parents watched in awe, their daughter emerged as the commercial’s ‘hero,’ leaving them visibly moved and proud, with words failing to capture the intensity of their emotions at that moment.

Flores commented on the post shared by the NFL on Instagram, “Speechless…from the bottom of my heart and for all women in sports who are represented in this commercial. THANK YOU NFL. Gracias familia la familia lo ese todo (thank you my family, you are everything).”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NFL México (@nflmx)

RELATED STORIES

Internet users couldn’t help but admire the bond between Flores and her parents, and many were touched by the sight of her parents crying tears of joy. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” wrote a user while another one said, “You are powerful, what beautiful words from her dad”.

The Super Bowl LVII saw women taking the lead in promoting flag football, with Diana Flores showcasing her impressive skills in a playful prank that initially appeared to be part of the live broadcast. The commercial also included renowned NFL players like Sauce Gardner, Cam Hayward, Jalen Ramsey, and Jim Kelley, among others, who all attempted to take one of Flores’ flags as she effortlessly outmaneuvered them.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Super Bowl Ad
  2. viral
  3. viral video
first published:February 24, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 12:30 IST
Read More