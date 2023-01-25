CHANGE LANGUAGE
For Anand Mahindra, Sonam Wangchuk Is A “Climate Hero”

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 16:55 IST

Delhi, India

Sonam Wangchuk, the man whose life inspired Aamir Khan’s character in 3 idiots, will observe a climate fast for four days at Khardungla pass.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has praised Sonam Wangchuk, the famous social reformer from Ladakh, on Twitter. Wangchuk, whose life inspired the character of Phunsuk Wangdu in the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots, is currently doing a test run for his climate fast at Khardungla pass. Retweeting Wangchuk’s video from his test run, the Mahindra Group chairman wrote, “This man is a climate hero.” Anand Mahindra’s tweet has gone viral with over 430,000 views on the microblogging site.

A person replied, “We need more men like Sonam Wangchuk sir! He is going on a fast from 26th Jan for 4 days in protest for environmental protection.”

Sonam Wangchuk recently spoke about his test run for his eventual climate fast at Khardungla, which is at an altitude of 18,000 ft. Wangchuk shared a short clip in which he can be heard saying, “Hello world, I am up, it’s been -16.7 close to -17 with a wind chill factor maybe -20. I am alive and happily up. Thank you for all your support. This test went very well and not too uncomfortable, just a little cold at the feet and knees, but all fine and alive. Thank you and good morning.”

Sonam Wangchuk’s tweet has whipped up a storm on Twitter.

The fast, which will start on January 26, will be happening in temperatures as low as minus 40 °C.

The extreme temperature during Wangchuk’s climate fast has drawn a lot of attention on Twitter. A user saluted Wangchuk’s zeal for his motherland in his tweet.

Sonam Wangchuk has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh. Recent studies from Kashmir University and other research organisations indicate the extinction of nearly 2/3rd of the glaciers in Ladakh.

