Making start-up and entrepreneurship a dining table conversation of every Indian household, Shark Tank India 2 is witnessing a wave of stunning pitches. In the latest episode of the business reality show, a company called Oye Happy grabbed all the attention after it pitched its gifting products including ‘naughty’ and ‘entertaining’ gifts for the bedroom. But what turned out to be the highlight of the episode was Shark Anupam Mittal’s back-to-back reactions to this pitch. The moment entrepreneurs presented their idea, Anupam was quick to ask if they weren’t slapped by their family members and asked to leave their house. A promo clip exhibiting the conversation between the two is making rounds on the internet. The video also shows that after Anupam quizzed them about their family’s reaction, the entrepreneurs revealed that they are unaware of this idea.

“Witness a great wave of stunning pitches by Funngro, Aadvik Foods, Wheres The Food, and Oye Happy in the Tank tonight,” read the caption of the promo. The entrepreneurs truly left the sharks in split with their hilarious replies to the questions. After Anupam Mittal’s question, Namita Thapar also asks them about how they came up with this eccentric idea. While listening to the question the entrepreneurs stood silent with embarrassing smiles, Anupam interrupted and said, “Frustration se (Because of frustration)”.

Although every shark loved their quirky ideas of bedroom gifts, none of them was impressed enough to offer any deal. However, they did share some business tips. Talking about the show, one cannot truly deny that the second season of the business reality show wasn’t able to generate a huge buzz compared to how the first season took the internet by storm. Witnessing the same, the internet has pointed out that this could be due to Ashneer Grover not being a part of the show anymore.

Shark Tank India 2 includes sharks like include founder-CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal, Co-Founder-CMO of boAt Aman Gupta, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Founder-CEO of Lenskart.com Peyush Bansal and Co-Founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com Amit Jain.

