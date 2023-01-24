For This Man, Recording Video Of Moose Shedding Its Antlers Was Like ‘Winning A Lottery’

For wildlife enthusiasts in Canada, winter is the best time to spot rare animals in their natural settings. And when they get to capture rarest of the rare moments on cameras, it like “winning a lottery” for them. The reason we are saying this is because recently, one fortunate wildlife photographer was able to get footage of a great bull moose shedding not only one side but both of its antlers in a deep snow-clad forest of New Brunswick of Canada. An aerial view of the male moose shaking off its two antlers was captured on a drone camera by Derek Keith Burgoyne, a forestry operations supervisor from New Brunswick.

The video shows a moose standing in the middle of a dense forest. After standing idle for a few seconds, it soon starts shaking its body to shed its antlers. The moment the antlers touch the ground, the moose flees the scene. Burgoyne walks to the location and retrieves the enormous, shovel-like antlers from the snow after recording this exceptional moment on his drone camera. He then expresses his delight and says that it was the first time he’d seen a moose shed both antlers at the same time. He captioned the video on YouTube, “Watching a bull or buck shed an antler in front of them is what every shed hunter dreams of… This will be a moment I will never forget! On January 12, 2023 in New Brunswick, Canada, this great bull moose sheds not only 1 side…but both antlers while I was recording with my drone! I feel very fortunate to have this once in a lifetime moment and record this extremely rare footage! Enjoy this amazing moment I was privileged to experience!”

Watch the video below:

Derek Keith Burgoyne, later in an interview with ABC Chicago, said that the video was shot on January 12 in Plaster Rock, Canada. Speaking about being at the right place at the right time, Derek said, “I consider this winning the lottery when it comes to filming wildlife. A bull can shed one antler and carry the other side for days or even weeks. So, to capture both antlers shedding at the exact time is extremely rare! Once-in-a-lifetime moment!”

According to National Geographic, a male moose can lose up to 27 kg of weight by shedding his antlers. Annually, antler growth starts in April and is completed during the breeding season in mid-September. In order to show its authority, a male moose use his antlers.

