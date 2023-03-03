A non-binary trans person, Nin Kala, was reportedly subjected to a traumatic experience at Muscat International Airport on February 24. Nin Kala, who is an Indian model, designer, and activist, shared on social media that the immigration officer at the airport took them to a private room along with a colleague, where they were asked to remove their shirt for examination and touched inappropriately. Nin further alleged that they were asked to leave Oman and return to India, even though they had a valid tourist visa.

“24th February, Friday, around 11 pm at night, when I landed at Muscat airport along with my friends on tourist visa for 10 days, while my friends cleared the immigration, I was asked by the officer to wait, because they were little suspicious and they wanted to examine me,” narrated Kala in an Instagram video. They went on to highlight how two officers asked them to remove their shirt for examination with one of the seniors even touching them inappropriately and making a creepy remark, “Why is your body so smooth and hairless?”.

Following this, the officers told Kala that they were not allowed to enter the country because they “did not look like what is mentioned in the passport”. As a result, they had to bear the cost of returning to India. Recounting the traumatising incident, Kala mentioned, “During the entire process, all they did was laugh and giggle at me as if there was some entertainment going on. The entire immigration people were seeing me as if I were a criminal and nobody was ready to help me out, except very few people. This was a really bad experience and it was humiliating because nobody was even ready to understand what I was trying to explain to them. They were completely transphobic and homophobic. For them, people like me don’t exist. It is a violation of human rights.”

According to Gayisfamily, “There is absolutely zero on-ground acceptance, visibility, or tolerance for trans folx in some of the Middle East and GCC countries.” Nin Kala, who identifies as non-binary and has undergone hormone replacement therapy (HRT), reportedly faced transphobic harassment at Muscat airport, highlighting the challenges faced by non-binary individuals in such regions.

The trans-Indian model’s story has gained significant attention on social media, with individuals praising them for their bravery and expressing empathy for the ordeal they had to endure. Some even criticised the Muscat immigration authorities for subjecting Kala to mistreatment and homophobia.

